Spain becomes first European country to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases

Spain, on Wednesday, became the first Western European country to record more than one million coronavirus cases as the country recorded 16,973 cases.

The total number of cases in the country are now nearly 1,005,295 cases, while the death toll rose by 156 to 34,366.

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa calling for stricter measures said that the pandemic is out of control in several parts of the country, and the second wave has now started. “The second wave is a reality. In many areas of our country, the epidemic is out of control,” Illa told a local radio.

“I insist we have to take drastic measures, as do several regions,” he added.

A lot of areas in the country are now thinking of imposing localised curfews, just like France's model.

As of now, a two-week long lockdown has been imposed in Madrid and the surrounding areas, with several restaurants and other public areas shutting down again on a temporary basis.

He also talked about the possibility of a rise in cases with the onset of the winter season. “We are at the doorstep of winter, when most activities are carried out indoors, when probability of virus contagion is higher. We cannot lower our guard,” he said.

“The horizon we have been discussing with technicians from the ministry and European colleagues is of five to six very hard months.”

While daily deaths have been hovering around 100 - a far cry from the peak of nearly 900 registered in late March - hospital admissions have jumped 20% nationwide, triggering warnings that some non-urgent surgeries may need to be postponed.