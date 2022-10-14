Musk's SpaceX may no longer pay for crucial satellite services in Ukraine; requests Pentagon to cover cost

Since they first began to arrive in Ukraine last spring, Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals have been a crucial means of communication for that country's military, enabling it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks were destroyed in its conflict with Russia.

Musk tweeted on Friday that the operation had already cost SpaceX $80 million and will cost more than $100 million by the end of the year. To date, almost 20,000 Starlink satellites have been donated to Ukraine.

However, such philanthropic donations may soon come to an end as SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may discontinue supporting the service in Ukraine unless the US military contributes tens of millions of dollars each month.

According to documents acquired by CNN, Musk's SpaceX wrote to the Pentagon last month to inform it that it could no longer afford to provide the Starlink service in the same way. Additionally, it asked the Pentagon to assume responsibility for supporting Ukraine's government and military's usage of Starlink, which according to SpaceX might cost as much as $400 million over the course of the following year and would cost more than $120 million this year.

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon in the September letter.

A request for nearly 8,000 additional Starlink terminals made directly to Musk in July by the commanding general of the Ukrainian military, General Valerii Zaluzhniy, is among the SpaceX documents given to the Pentagon and seen by CNN.

In a separate cover letter to the Pentagon, an outside consultant working for SpaceX wrote, “SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I do not think they have the financial ability to provide any additional terminals or service as requested by General Zaluzhniy.”

The previously unreported records offer an unusual breakdown of SpaceX's own internal Starlink data, including the expenses and expenditures related to the many terminals in Ukraine. They also shed new light on covert discussions that gave Ukraine communications equipment and services worth millions of dollars at minimal expense to Kiev.

The announcement by SpaceX that it will discontinue supporting Starlink also coincides with growing scepticism about Musk's allegiance in Ukraine. Musk recently tweeted a contentious peace proposal that calls on Ukraine to cede control of the eastern territories of Luhansk and Donetsk as well as Crimea.

It's difficult to overstate the impact Starlink has had in Ukraine after more than seven months of the conflict. The quick, small, and simple-to-use SpaceX devices have been used by the Kyiv administration, Ukrainian army, NGOs, and people. It is also utilised to help fly drones and feed back video to correct artillery firing in addition to verbal and electrical communication.

Following the presentation of his peace plan to end the war in a series of tweets last week, Elon Musk came under fire on Twitter, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Giving Crimea to Russia would be part of it, as would holding new referenda in the four regions that Russia recently illegally acquired under United Nations supervision.

