Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing impeachment calls from the opposition following his martial law fiasco.

The embattled president Tuesday night invoked emergency martial law and vowed to eliminate “anti-state” forces in an opposition-dominated parliament.

However, within six hours, the National Assembly convened and overruled the president. The emergency was formally lifted at 4:30 am local time following a cabinet meeting. Now, the country’s opposition has vowed to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if he fails to tender his resignation.

The political developments that have unfolded in the country over the last 24 hours reveal how unpredictable and punishing South Korean politics can be.

Here is a list of the country's presidents who fell prey to Seoul's ruthless political system.

Assassinations

Park Chung Hee: The military coup leader was assassinated by a close personal friend following 17 years of rule. His killer friend was none other than director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, the KCIA, in 1979.

Military coups/unrest

Syngman Rhee: Was installed by the United States, later removed in the face of mass protests in 1960.

Yun Po-sun: Was overthrown by military in 1962.

Choi Kyu-hah: The president of 10 months, was kicked out of the government by military in 1980.

Sentenced to death/imprisoned

Chun Doo-hwan: Was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1980 Gwangju Uprising massacre. However, he was pardoned a year later.

Roh Tae-woo: Detained in 1995 for his role in the 1980 coup, sentenced to 22 years in jail but later released and pardoned.

Kim Young-sam: Was imprisoned. He ruled the country from 1993 to 1998.

Kim Dae-Jung: He governed South Korea from 1998 to 2003 but was later arrested and sentenced to death. However, he was pardoned later.

Lee Myung-bak: Arrested on embezzlement, graft and abuse of power charges in 2018, was later sentenced to 15 years in jail but later pardoned.

Park Geun-hye: Was sentenced to 25 years in jail for corruption and was later pardoned by his successor.

Died by suicide

Roh Moo-hyun: Was charged with the alleged pay-to-play corruption schemes, ruled the nation from 2003 to 2008. Died by suicide in 2009 amid the investigation.

