South Korean lawmakers urge further scrutiny of Fukushima nuclear wastewater after IAEA's nod

South Korean opposition lawmakers have raised objections over Japan’s plans of releasing Fukushima wastewater into the sea. Reuters quoted a group of South Korean lawmakers visiting Japan as saying on Wednesday that apart from the UN nuclear watchdog, more international organisations should be roped in for reviewing the controversial decision by Tokyo.

This comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week approved Japan’s plans of releasing more than a million tonnes of treated radioactive water into the sea, saying they were consistent with international safety standards and the release would have negligible impact on people and the environment.

“We are doing our best to persuade the government and this is why we are visiting Japan right now,” South Korean Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon said while speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. His statement was also backed by eight parliamentarians from Japan. South Korean President to meet the Japanese PM South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Lithuania. As reported by Reuters, the release of the Fukushima wastewater is expected to be the biggest agenda up for discussion.

South Korean government has so far trodden a fine line on the issue while respecting the decision by IAEA on the one hand, and acknowledging rising concerns at home on the other. China issues warning to Japan Apart from some lawmakers from South Korea, China has also raised objections over the water release plan. China last week questioned IAEA’s approval to Japan, and said it “cannot be a pass for Japan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.”

China's embassy in Japan released a statement, which read, "The IAEA report would not be able to prove the legitimacy and legality of Japan's water discharge or exempt Japan from its ethical responsibilities." Japan's advertising campaigns Meanwhile, Japan has planned a slew of advertising measures to convince people about the safety of the treated water. Tokyo has also set up a livestream of fish currently living in the treated water to reassure a sceptical audience that the release would not have an impact on marine life.