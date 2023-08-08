South Korean cities play cupid, host blind-dating events to up fertility rate

South Korea is grappling with the challenge of increasing its fertility rate, which has been the lowest in the world for three consecutive years.

In response to this crisis, a growing number of cities are organising blind-dating events, hoping to encourage young adults to pursue marriage and family life, in an exclusive report by the New York Times.

Cities take the initiative

Local governments assert that the core issue lies in the declining desire for marriage among the younger generation.

The mayor of Seongnam, a city near Seoul, believes that fostering conditions for potential life partners is the responsibility of city administrations.

Despite the popularity of blind-dating events, many young South Koreans contend that the real hindrances to raising the birthrate are the exorbitant costs of childcare, unaffordable housing, limited job prospects, and overwhelming work hours. Female participants express concerns about discrimination against working mothers, adding to the reluctance to start families.

Mixed reactions to matchmaking initiatives

While blind-dating events draw considerable interest, some criticise the government's intervention in personal reproductive choices.

Critics argue that addressing systemic issues, such as work-life balance, affordable housing, and gender equality, should take precedence over matchmaking efforts.

Alarming fertility rate decline

The decline in marriage rates is a global trend, but South Korea has experienced a more dramatic decrease.

The United States saw six marriages per 1,000 people in 2021, compared to 3.8 per 1,000 people in South Korea. Consequently, the country's fertility rate dropped to a concerning 0.78 in 2022, marking the seventh consecutive year of decline.

As South Korea faces the challenge of a shrinking population, officials are keen on maintaining interest in government-sponsored matchmaking. The city of Seongnam, with a population of approximately one million people, has allocated $192,000 from its budget for these events and plans to host more throughout the year.

International parallels

Other countries with low birthrates, such as China and Japan, have also experimented with similar programmes. South Korea's smaller cities have been conducting such events for years, targeting individuals between 27 and 39 years old residing or working in their communities.

Results from previous matchmaking events in different cities have been mixed. While some cities have successfully facilitated marriages through these events, others have seen limited success or require more time to produce meaningful matches.

Experts studying South Korea's population decline emphasise that reduced working hours, a family-friendly work culture, and gender equality within families would be more effective in addressing the root causes of the low fertility rate than solely relying on matchmaking events.