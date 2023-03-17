South Korean marriages fell to a new record low last year

Several reports have highlighted that marriage rates in South Korea have been declining. A recent Bloomberg report mentioned that marriages in the nation fell to a new record low last year. The report noted that the data showed that the fertility rate in the country saw a decline.

According to data released by the national statistics office on Thursday, South Korea's crude marriage rate, which is the number of marriages per 1,000 people, slid to 3.7 from 3.8 in 2021. About 191,700 marriages took place in 2022, down 0.4% from a year earlier.

Experts have noted that the data outlined showed that there is reluctance among South Koreans about marriage, which is alarming as it may lead to a further decline in the world's lowest fertility rate.

The report mentioned that marriage is closely associated with fertility in Korea and it is quite rare to see births outside marriage.

Last month, a Reuters report mentioned a boost in relationship reality TV shows and their impact on the country's interest in romance.

Reuters stated that there are a large number of shows matchmaking young single people. However, it also mentioned the growing number highlighting South Korea's increasing acceptance of non-traditional relationships that don't revolve around marriage and starting a family.

"Living Together without Marriage", for example, focuses on couples who have chosen not to tie the knot and "His Man" is one of two shows featuring LGBTQ people. Other shows throw the spotlight on divorced people searching for love again.

