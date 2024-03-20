South Korean chemical tanker capsizes near Japan's Mutsure island, 7 dead

A South Korean chemical tanker, the Keoyoung Sun, capsized near Mutsure Island in southwestern Japan, approximately 1,000 kilometres from the capital of Tokyo, media reports said.

Authorities confirmed that a total of seven crew members died during the incident which took place on Wednesday (Mar 20). The coastguard said it had rescued nine people out of an 11-member crew. It consisted of two South Koreans, including the captain, a Chinese national, and eight Indonesians.

This comes as a distress call reached the Japan Coast Guard. It was communicated that due to the severe weather conditions, the ship was leaning to protect itself from any danger.

However, by the time rescuers reached the scene, the vessel had overturned and completely capsized. The exact cause of the incident remains unknown at the moment.

The visuals from the unfortunate incident were also depicted vividly in footage aired on NHK television, media reports said. The footage showed the boat in the turbulent waves and the boat's red underside against the swirling waters.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining individuals.

The Keoyoung Sun was en route from Himeji in Japan to Ulsan in South Korea.

Notably, the tanker carried 980 tonnes of acrylic acid. Acrylic acid is a versatile and industrially significant compound that plays a crucial role in various fields. Acrylic acid has found applications in polymers, adhesives, coatings, and even in the production of certain pharmaceuticals.

Despite its utility, acrylic acid poses some challenges in handling and storage due to its corrosive nature. It can cause severe irritation or burns upon contact with skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Inhalation of its vapours can also lead to respiratory irritation and damage to the respiratory tract.

Therefore, proper safety measures and handling protocols are necessary to mitigate these risks in industrial settings

Hence, the incident has raised concerns about potential environmental hazards in the event of a potential leak. Details surrounding the cause of the capsizing remain scarce.