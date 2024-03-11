South Korea to mobilise military, public doctors to aid strike-hit hospitals

South Korea is grappling with a major healthcare crisis as nearly 12,000 trainee doctors from over 100 hospitals have embarked on a walkout over government reform plans. In response, the government has initiated measures to mitigate the impact of this mass strike on patient care by deploying military physicians and doctors from public health centres to the strike-hit hospitals.

The deployment would include 20 military surgeons and 138 public health doctors who will be assigned to hospitals for a four-week period, as announced by Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Sunday (March 10).

What would be the scale of military involvement?

Despite the deployment, the number of military physicians called upon is only a fraction of the approximately 2,400 military doctors available.

While the government has kept its stance that the walkout has not resulted in a full-blown health crisis, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Some hospitals have been forced to turn away patients, while others are experiencing delays in medical procedures.

Efforts to persuade the striking doctors to return to work have been met with limited success. Despite warnings of potential license suspension, many doctors remain steadfast in their protest against the government's reform plans.

Additionally, the government has sent notices to over 4,900 doctors, hinting at the possibility of license suspension if explanations for their absence are not provided. However, Health Minister Cho has stated that leniency will be granted to those who voluntarily return to work.

The government has also asserted its authority to mandate doctors' return to work if deemed necessary to safeguard public health. At the heart of the dispute are government plans to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 annually starting from 2025.

However, striking doctors argue that simply increasing the number of medical students will not address underlying issues such as pay and work conditions.

Additionally, critics have accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of using medical reforms for political gain ahead of parliamentary elections.