South Korea doctors' strike: Will not tolerate walkouts, vows President Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed on Wednesday (Mar 6) that he would not tolerate the ongoing strikes by thousands of junior doctors.

President Yoon addressed a Cabinet meeting where he called the walkouts "an illegal collective action" that threatens public health and shakes the country’s governing systems.

“The collective action by the doctors is an act that betrays their responsibilities and shakes the basis of liberalism and constitutionalism,” AP news agency quoted him as saying.

“An illegal action that infringes upon the people’s right to life will never be tolerated,” he added.

A 'return to work' deadline missed by most doctors

Since late February, trainee doctors have been protesting against a government plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 per year.

Around 9,000 resident and intern doctors have left their jobs since the strikes began. They have accused the government of ignoring their harsh conditions — working more than 80 hours per week at close to a minimum wage.

The report said that striking resident and intern doctors represent only 6.5 per cent of South Korea's 140,000 doctors. But in reality, in some major hospitals they account for 30-40 per cent of the workforce.

The strikes have subsequently caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

President Yoon's government has repeatedly urged the striking doctors to return to work or face indictments and minimum three-month license suspensions. The government had set a February 29 deadline for the doctors to return but most of them missed this.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA), which represents doctors in the country, has expressed its support for the striking doctors but hasn’t decided whether to take part in the walkouts.

Police to question KMA over strikes

The South Korean police on Wednesday called in for questioning officials from the KMA over the accusation that they violated the country's Medical Service Act. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the health ministry filed a complaint against KMA officials for violating the act, alleging they obstructed government actions by supporting trainee doctors who walked off their jobs.

Also watch | South Korean doctors rally as government calls for end to walkout × Speaking to Reuters, a police official said that KMA spokesperson Joo Soo-ho attended a police station in Seoul on Wednesday. The official said that other senior members of the medical association were also due to be questioned in the following days.

Last week, the police raided KMA offices with the association calling the police action absurd behaviour.