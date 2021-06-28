South Korea to build missiles similar to Israel's 'Iron Dome' to counter North Korean threat

The Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea said on Monday that the government has approved a plan to build an interception system similar to Israel's "Iron Dome" defence missile system.

The missiles are reportedly being built to protect the country from North Korea's long-range missiles with Seoul within range of North Korean missiles.

The Korean government had last year asked the defence establishment to reportedly develop a "Korean-style Iron Dome" to defend the capital.

South Korea's defence minister Suh Wook has reportedly approved the $2.6 billion missile defence system to be completed in 2035.

The Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in a statement said: "Through this project, it is expected that the ability to respond to the threat of enemy long-range artillery will be strengthened, as well as securing domestic technology and creating domestic jobs."

South Korea has the US-built Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems, however, South Korea is now seeking to build its homegrown system.

The new defence system is aimed to stop multiple rocket attacks and long-range artillery, according to the South Korean military.

According to US intelligence, North Korea is set to resume nuclear tests even as United States, South Korea and Japan seek to keep Kim's regime at bay.

United States, South Korea and Japan had earlier expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Biden administration had warned North Korea not to violate UN Security Council resolutions after Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles, although the US government had expressed its interest in diplomacy with Kim.

North Korea had tested two missiles soon after Biden came to office in January as the US government said it will "respond accordingly" if it escalates its military testing.

The two missiles were launched from North Korea's east coast into the Sea of Japan even as Pyongyang declared it had tested a "tactical guided projectile".

(With inputs from Agencies)