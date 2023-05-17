South Africa’s education crisis: Only two out of 10 children can read by age of 10

In a startling revelation, a recent international study has discovered that eight out of 10 South African school children face difficulties in reading by the age of ten. The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) assessed the reading abilities of 400,000 students from 57 countries worldwide in 2021. Shockingly, South Africa ranked last in the study, highlighting the urgent need for attention and improvement in the country's education system. COVID-19 blamed for South Africa’s poor performance The study revealed that illiteracy rates among South African children have risen from 78 per cent in 2016 to a distressing 81 per cent. The country's Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, attributed these discouraging results to the prolonged school closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. She also acknowledged the significant historical challenges faced by the education system, including poverty, inequality, and inadequate infrastructure.

Motshekga expressed disappointment over the low literacy levels, emphasising that reading instruction in many primary schools primarily focuses on oral performance, neglecting vital aspects such as reading comprehension and understanding written words.

South Africa was among the three African countries, including Morocco and Egypt, that participated in the assessments monitoring literacy and reading comprehension among nine and ten-year-olds. The study, which evaluates countries every five years at the end of the school year, aims to create a global education league table. Singapore tops the list with the highest score The top-ranking country in the study was Singapore, with an impressive average score of 587. In contrast, South Africa lagged significantly behind, securing the last position with a meagre average score of 288, below Egypt, the second-to-last country, with an average score of 378. The scores are benchmarked against an international average of 500.

Although the study revealed an overall gender gap favouring girls in reading achievement across most assessed countries, it also indicated that this gap has narrowed in the most recent testing round.