The South Africa's Ground Forces is visiting Moscow he will be holding talks with the Russian counterpart and other officials the South African National Defense Force says the meeting was planned well in advance as part of a long-standing arrangement it added. It was a Goodwill visit at the invitation of the Russian army Russian news agency says South African left General is leading the delegation that discussed issues relating to the military cooperation and interaction reports added that the agreements were reached to further increase cooperation between ground forces in various Fields.