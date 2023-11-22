South African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel and shut embassy

South African lawmakers on Tuesday (Nov 21) voted in favour of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. It also finalised suspending all diplomatic relations until a ceasefire is agreed in the ongoing between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The vote on Tuesday was adopted by a 248-91 margin.

This was announced hours before Israel and Hamas announced a deal which allowed at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed. The deal also allowed the Gaza residents to have a four-day truce - brief relief from the deadly airstrikes.

Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar set out a meticulously sequenced agreement that had been weeks in the making in a series of announcements.

Meanwhile, the resolution is mostly symbolic, as it will be up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to follow it.

A representative for the president stated that Ramaphosa "notes and appreciates" parliament's instructions on South Africa's diplomatic relations with Israel.

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the President of South Africa said, "The president and cabinet are engaged over the matter, which remains the responsibility of the national executive."

The Israeli ambassador in Pretoria was recalled to Tel Aviv on Monday for consultations ahead of the vote.

BRICS countries discuss Gaza conflict

The leaders of the BRICS group of developing countries and those countries asked to join next year discussed the ongoing war and West Asia crisis, but failed to reach an agreement on a joint declaration.

The virtual meetings, hosted by South Africa, were the first between the organisation's leaders since Israel retaliated after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August the grouping agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates from January.