South Africa: Gang of gun men force their way into music video shoot, rape 8 young women

In another shocking incident, in South Africa, eight women were gang raped by an unknown group of armed men on Friday morning.

"It is reported that on the 28th of July 2022 in the afternoon, the crew of 22 people (12 women and 10 men), were busy filming a music video when they were allegedly attacked by a group of armed men clad in blankets. The suspects ordered everyone to lay down and proceeded to rape eight of the women and robbed everyone of their belongings before fleeing the scene," Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

The area where the incident took place is infamous for illegal mining activity.

Police confirmed that they have arrested 67 illegal miners from the area immediately after the incident, three died during a shootout with the police.

"Investigations are still ongoing on whether those that raped the 8 women are amongst the 67 that are currently behind bars," the minister said.

"The multi-disciplinary team comprised of officials from Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Team, K9, Flying Squad, Highway Patrol, SAPS Airwing and Tracker helicopter as well as Department of Home Affairs and other private security stakeholders. The Airwing and the deployment of drone technology were assisting the ground forces to track the fleeing suspects," the police updated.

"The Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences is investigating 32 counts of rape following the rape of the eight women as well as a case of armed robbery," the police said.

