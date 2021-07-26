Society will collapse in 21st century: MIT predicted in 1972

Human society is on the verge of collapsing in the next two decades unless there is a major shift in global objectives, according to a recent review of a 1970s research.

A stunning new analysis by a director at one of the world's largest accounting companies has concluded that a renowned, decades-old warning from Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) about the likelihood of industrial civilisation collapsing looks to be accurate.



According to a news report published in Vice.com, a group of MIT experts got together in 1972 to research the dangers of civilisation collapse.

Due to over exploitation of planetary resources, their system dynamics model published by the Club of Rome detected looming ‘limits to growth' (LtG), implying that industrial society was on the verge of collapsing sometime in the twenty-first century.

A group of MIT scientists stated in that report, which was published in the bestselling book "The Limits to Expansion" (1972), that industrial civilisation would be doomed if businesses and governments continued to pursue continuous economic growth at any cost.

The researchers proposed 12 future scenarios, the majority of which anticipated that natural resources would become scarce to the point that further economic expansion would be impossible and personal welfare would drop.

The contentious MIT study sparked a firestorm of controversy, and it was widely mocked at the time by pundits who distorted its findings and methods.

However, a report written by a senior director at professional services behemoth KPMG, one of the 'Big Four' accounting companies in terms of global sales, has provided astonishing support for the conclusion.

