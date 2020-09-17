Snooping row: China says Zhenhua has no links to the government, it is a private company

Chinese Embassy spokesperson on Thursday said Zhenhua is a privately-owned company and has no links with the Chinese government.

''I want to stress that Zhenhua is a private company and has no links to the Chinese government. There are many foreign companies engaged in such similar business," the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy.

He added that "relevant report makes groundless accusations on the "presumption of guilt", purely trying to find excuses aiming to blame others."

'Premidated strategy to suppress, contain and smear China'

Claiming that China has always been a staunch defender of cybersecurity, the spokesperson said some forces with ulterior motives hype up the so-called "China watching and manipulating data", which is a part of planned and premeditated strategy to suppress, contain and smear China.

The spokesperson further said that China has proposed the Global Initiative on Data Security urging all parties to work with China to make tangible efforts to truly safeguard global data security and build a peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyberspace.

"Regarding some Indian media's intensive coverage of untrue information on Shenzhen Zhenhua Data Company in recent days, China and India have maintained communication on this issue. China is willing to work with Indian side to enhance cooperation to jointly maintain cyber security and create good atmosphere for the development of bilateral relations," it added.

Expert committee formed to study report on surveillance

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator has been constituted to study reports of surveillance of Indians by a Chinese firm, evaluate its implications and assess any violations of law.

The expert team will submit its recommendations within 30 days. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the ministry has taken up the matter of surveillance with the Chinese side.

"We have seen the media reports on this issue. MEA had accordingly taken up the matter with the Chinese side. The Chinese side has conveyed that the company is a private entity. The Chinese side has also claimed that there is no connection between the company concerned and the Chinese Government," he said.