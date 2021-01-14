Snapchat bans Donald Trump permanently

Snapchat on Wednesday said that it had permanently banned US President Donald Trump from the platform. Trump has faced major backlash from social media platforms after his supporters attacked Capitol Building on January 6. Facebook, Twitter and Facebook have already taken action against Trump. Snapchat opeartors felt that Trump may use the platform to cause more unrest.

"Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of president Trump's Snapchat account," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account."

In addition to action from social media platforms, tech giants have already moved to ban other apps that Trump or his supporters may use to communicate.

Google and Apple pulled Parler apps from their shops for digital content shops stating that the right-leaning social network was allowing users to promote violence.

Amazon Web Services later ousted Parler from its data-centers, essentially forcing the social network offline due to lack of hosting services.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here," Twitter chief Jack Dorsey wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

"After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."

Donald Trump became the first US president to have been impeached twice. On Thursday (January 14) US House of Representatives impeache Trump for "Incitement for insurrection"

