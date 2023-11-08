Slovakia cancels final military aid package to Ukraine

The new government of Slovakia on Wednesday (Nov 8) cancelled the last military aid package worth €40.3 million ($43.07 million) to Ukraine which was finalised by the previous administration.



"The government doesn't approve the proposal for the donation of military equipment to Ukraine," stated the government, in a resolution which was adopted on Wednesday.



It had pledged earlier to stop arms deliveries to the war-torn country. Earlier, the government had decided to provide Ukraine with rockets and ammunition, however, incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico took a pledge to stop any military aid to Kyiv as it battles the Russian invasion.

The aid package for Ukraine included more than 5,000 pieces of 125 mm cannon ammunition, 140 KUB air defence system rockets and 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition, as per the deal which was proposed by the caretaker government of the NATO country before it handed over power last month.



The government led by Fico rejected the package during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, as per the government's website.

Slovakia stops shipments from army stores to Ukraine

Fico had led a campaign in which he had criticised the Western nations for providing military support to Ukraine and pressing sanctions against Russia. He had also supported peace talks, which was also propagated by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban. However, it was rejected by Ukraine.



The election was won by Fico's leftist SMER-SSD party on September 30 after which it formed a ruling coalition with the nationalist SNS and centre-left HLAS parties.

Fico repeatedly stated that the country will stop shipments from army stores to Ukraine, however, he recently clarified that the private business deals will remain unaffected.



The country had staunchly supported Ukraine and military equipment which included the S-300 air defence system and MiG-29 jets were supplied by a previous centre-right government.



Slovakia, which shares its eastern border with Ukraine, had provided military aid in 13 packages which were worth €671 million to Ukraine since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine in February 2022 before the appointment of Fico.



The diplomats stated that army stocks have been depleted largely so a cancellation of official military aid is likely to have limited impact.