Mikhail Filiponenko: Russia-backed politician killed in car bomb in eastern Ukraine
BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
The politician's son told a news agency that Mikhail Filiponenko died after an explosive device that detonated in car
A Russia-backed politician was killed in a car bomb in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Wednesday (Nov 8), local media reported.
Luhansk Information Center, a news agency run by Moscow-installed officials in the region, reported citing the politician's son that "as a result of an explosive device that detonated in Mikhail Filiponenko's car, the People's Council deputy was fatally wounded."
