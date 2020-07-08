Six arrested in Denmark after discovery of 'torture chambers'

Dutch police announced Tuesday that they arrested six men after discovering ''torture chambers'' and cells inside shipping containers being used as a makeshift prison.

The items found the shipping containers include dentist chairs, handcuffs, and other tools such as hedge cutters, pliers and scalpels "likely intended to torture victims or at least put them under pressure".

They were located in a warehouse in Wouwse Plantage, a small village in the southwestern part of the Netherlands, close to the border with Belgium.

The police were tipped by messages and photos from EncroChat, which is an encrypted platform where users could speak privately between specially-designed handsets.

The platform, which was recently decoded by French police, is used by criminals to communicate.

The kidnappers were apparently quite meticulous planners, with several ''teams'' preparing to snatch up their victims and one ''observation team.''

They used to refer to the warehouse as ''treatment room'' and ''ebi'', a reference to the top Dutch police.

The authorities conducted the raid, codenamed 26Lemont, on June 22. In the investigation, they seized dozens of firearms, more than 8,000 kilograms of cocaine and 1,200 kilograms of crystal meth, as well as the dismantled 19 synthetic drug labs.