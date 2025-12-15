/Singapore High Commission issues advisory as pollution level soars in Delhi

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has urged Singaporean nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to heed local authorities' advice amid soaring air pollution levels. The High Commission highlighted the invocation of Stage 4 of India's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Central Pollution Control Board over the weekend.



"In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR" Singapore High Commission Simon Wongsaid.

GRAP 4 is the highest-level emergency measure imposes heavy restrictions on construction and industrial activities, encourages hybrid working and learning formats, and advises residents, particularly children and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to remain indoors and wear masks outdoors.

"In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice," the Singapore statement read. It also added: "We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates." Singaporeans requiring consular assistance were directed to contact the High Commission.



The move comes as Delhi's air quality plunged into the "severe" category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 431 on 13 December, according to govt data. Dense fog and smog has reduced visibility, disrupting flights and daily life across the region. Under GRAPStage 4, authorities have banned non-essential truck entry, halted construction, shifted schools to hybrid mode, and capped office attendance at 50% capacity in an effort to curb emissions.



While the Singapore advisory focuses on immediate health and travel risks, it aligns with longstanding concerns raised in travel guidance from other countries. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in its travel advisory warned that, "Severe air pollution is a major health hazard, especially during the winter months from October to February. North Indian cities are most affected by extremely high levels of pollution. Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be especially affected. If you’re pregnant or have a respiratory or heart condition you may wish to consult a medical practitioner before you travel."