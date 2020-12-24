Singapore Airlines announces launch of 'Covid-19 passports' for a safer travel

The coronavirus pandemic has led to new initiatives taken by many airlines for maintaining the safety of the passengers and in a first Singapore Airlines will soon start issuing digital health cards for those who are safe from Covid-19.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday said that it has started a new digital health verification process, which will be the first-ever based on the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Travel Pass framework.

It said that this will allow customers to "securely store and present information related to Covid-19 tests, as well as their vaccination status in the future".

The customers who undergo coronavirus tests at selected clinics in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur would be provided with "digital or paper health certificates with a QR code".

The airlines further said that Singapore airport officials would verify the authenticity of these certificated through a mobile app to ensure that the incoming passenger meets the country's entry requirements.

Initially, the service will be offered to passengers travelling from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore from December 23, If it proves successful, the service will be extended to other cities as well, the airlines said.

SIA also said that it plans to integrate the Travel Pass framework entirely into SingaporeAir mobile app from around mid-2021.

