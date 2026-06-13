/'Simply baseless': Iran denies Trump's allegation of attack on Indian ship in Hormuz

Iran on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump's allegation that Tehran had launched a drone attack on an Indian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, calling the claim "baseless" and an attempt to divert attention from recent attacks on ships carrying Indian crew members.

The response came after Trump accused Iran of targeting an Indian ship departing the Strait of Hormuz.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Rejecting the accusation, the Iranian Embassy in India said Trump's remarks had no basis.

"The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless," the embassy said in a social media post.

"It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!" it added.

The statement came amid growing tensions over a series of incidents involving vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf region. Three ships with Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman this week. One of the incidents resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

India protests attacks on merchant vessels

Trump's remarks came shortly after India summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi to register its protest over attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian nationals near the Oman coast.

New Delhi described the incidents as "deeply worrisome" and said it had strongly raised the issue with Washington.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and conveyed India's strong protest over the deaths of three Indian mariners in attacks involving US naval forces in the Gulf.

Iran condemns attack on Indian vessels

Earlier, Iran had condemned the strike on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz that killed three Indian nationals.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the incident as an act of "armed robbery and State piracy" and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

"The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government," Baghaei said.

The condemnation followed a US strike on the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on June 9. The incident killed three Indian merchant mariners identified as Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma and Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya.