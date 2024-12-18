Moscow, Russia

A Siberian tiger stole everyone's heart by travelling for three years to reunite with his former mate.

The two tigers - Boris and Svetlaya - reunited in the Russian forest after the former covered nearly 200 kilometres to end their separation.

The tigers, who were rescued from the Sikhote-Alin mountains in 2012 as orphans, were brought up together as part of a conservation programme that had minimal human contact.

The programme aimed to release the tigers and send them back to the forests after they were 18 months old. The tigers were then left in the Pri-Amur region in 2014, which was the Amur tigers' historic habitat, reported the New York Times.

The officials working on the conservation project tracked the tigers and ensured that they were separated by hundreds of kilometres so that their population spread.

How tiger Boris covered 200 km to meet his mate

Boris, however, had other plans. Conservationists saw that tiger Boris was showing unusual movement patterns and travelling in a straight line.

They were shocked to see his determination as the tiger travelled across 200 km for almost three years and reunited with Svetlaya. After six months, they gave birth to some cubs.

Speaking about the unique love story, Dale Miquelle, lead author from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) said, "The data demonstrated that orphaned cubs, raised in captivity and released, were just as good as wild tigers at hunting, targeting the same types of wild prey, and very rarely killing livestock."

"This success demonstrates that tigers, with proper isolation from humans and provided the opportunity to learn to hunt, can be successfully re-released into the wild. But this process requires great caution and attention to details in preparing cubs for this journey," said Miquelle.

The Siberian tiger is also called the Amur tiger. It is a powerful and majestic subspecies of tiger that is native to the Russian Far East.

However, considering various threats, the Siberian tiger was listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

(With inputs from agencies)