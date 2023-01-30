Shelter goes honest in adoption ad for ‘full jerk’ dog, calls it ‘fire-breathing demon’

A 14-month-old French bulldog, Ralphie, who was surrendered by his at the Niagara SPCA, which is a no-kill shelter located in Niagara Falls, New York, is now being assisted by the shelter in finding his new owners in a very unconventional approach.

In a Facebook ad uploaded for his adoption, the aggressive nature of Ralphie was not hidden by the shelter as they talked about him being a “fire-breathing demon”, a “full jerk”, as well as an adorable 26lb dog.

In the post which received thousands of responses, the shelter accepted that the less desirable characteristics of dogs are generally downplayed in their adoption ads, but added that it was tough a task in the case of Ralphie, hence, they decided to remain brutally honest instead.

“We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it,” the shelter wrote.

“Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package. It could be because his previous owners may have spoiled him by giving in to all his whims, and created boundary issues,” the ad stated.

The last owners decided to give up the dog within two weeks of adoption because their older dog was irritated by Ralphie. This time around, the shelter knew what should the ad clearly state.

“Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26lb. Lots of people withheld Ralphie’s less than desirable traits, but we’re going to tell you all about it,” read the ad.

“He’s a whole jerk – not even half. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited,” it added. However, people were very pleased by the honesty of the post.

“I’d like to donate toward his adoption fee,” responded one Facebook user to the ad. “I’m bossy and too much for some people too, so he’s a little bit my spirit animal,” the user said.

“Sometimes it’s not an upbringing, rather genetic and chemical imbalance. He would have to be placed with someone who understands mental illness in dogs. Not all dogs can be cured with hugs and kisses,” another person wrote.

“So in human terms, Ralphie is a spoiled brat? He was given a mile and took two instead. There is someone out there that would take Ralphie and all his quirks. He just has to learn his boundaries and his human stick to them,” commented the other user.

