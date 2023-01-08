Dog aficionado in India buys Caucasian shepherd for more than $2 million

Pets can be expensive! Not only grooming or feeding but becoming a pet parent can cost you a fortune. For instance, a man in Bengaluru recently purchased a Caucasian Shepherd for around $2 million.

S Satish, Bengaluru's celebrity dog breeder, spent a whooping ₹20 crores to own a 1.5-year-old Caucasian Shepherd from a Hyderabad seller.

Dog Breeders' Association president, Satish, has named his dog 'Cadabom Hayder.'

Satish plans to introduce his new furry mate to Bengaluru's dog lovers at a mega event planned in February. The proud dog owner also has a Korean Mastiff, a Tibetan Mastiff, and an Alaskan Malamute, and he has spent a fortune to buy these dogs.

Hayder comes from a rare breed of dogs that are large and amiable. His type, the Caucasian Shepherd, can achieve an average height of 30 inches, and their weight ranges from 55 to 77 kg. Their life span is 10 to 20 years.

Satish is the only dog owner in India to own two Korean mastiffs, which he bought for ₹1 crore each in 2016. Moreover, he has 15 rare breeds at his farm in Kumbalgodu. He picks up his dogs, imported from China, from the airport in luxurious cars like Rolls Royce.

