Sheikh Ahmad al-Sabah reappointed as PM of Kuwait: Report

Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday (March 5) that Kuwait's crown prince reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister. Crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah has asked the latter to nominate a cabinet. The development has come more than month after the government resigned as a result of friction with parliament.

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.

The crown prince, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, moved last year to end feuding by naming Sheikh Ahmad as premier, the parliament was dissolved and early polls were called. Opposition members made gains.

Tensions resurfaced when lawmakers pressed the government sworn in last October for a debt relief bill, under which the state would buy Kuwaiti citizens' personal loans, and sought to question two ministers, prompting the government to resign in January.

Political parties are banned in Kuwait but its legislature has more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf countries ruled by monarchies.

While Kuwait has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, frequent political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.