/Shehbaz Sharif at Davos 2026: Pakistan signs Trump's Board of Peace charter; India abstains

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump formally signed the Board of Peace charter with 19 founding members. The representatives of the countries supporting the organisation established to resolve conflicts across the globe included Pakistan, a country that has globally proscribed terrorists operating from its soil. Present at the podium for the signing ceremony was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In May 2025, the country was embroiled in cross-border fighting with India, this as New Delhi decided to retaliate after the country’s inaction against The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. On April 22, 2025, innocent tourists spending time with the families were killed by terrorists. The dastardly attack took place in Pahalgam, and news of which numbed the entire nation. It was Pakistan’s inaction against the terrorists even after a fortnight that led India to launch Operation Sindoor and target the terror hubs deep inside the country.

On Wednesday (Jan 21), Pakistan accepted Trump's invite and in a statement, the country expressed that it “would like to announce its decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.”



“Pakistan expresses the hope that with the creation of this framework, concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, further scaling up of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, as well as reconstruction of Gaza,” the statement added.

Highlights of Board of Peace:

Chairman and his powers: Donald Trump, who is the founding chairman of the board, holds exclusive authority to appoint members and issue resolutions.

$1 billion seat: A country can be part of the board only by invite, but the charter famously includes a provision where countries can secure a permanent seat. This can be done by contributing $1 billion in cash. The US President has mentioned the funds contributed will be forwarded toward Gaza; $70 billion reconstruction effort.