Sex workers of Hunter Biden may testify before Congress, says Marjorie Taylor Greene

According to a report published by the New York Post, the House Oversight Committee has been discussing presenting foreign and American prostitutes, who were sexually engaged with United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, before Congress.

“We’re going to track down these women and talk to them and if there is a credible reason that we need to bring them in front of the Oversight Committee then absolutely we will do that. Especially when it involves our national security,” stated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“I’ve been talking about it with (committee) Chairman (James) Comer and we’re already working in that direction,” he added.

Greene is among the few people who have been authorised to view Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) of the bank related to Hunter Biden and other family members.

Many of the alleged payments, included in SARS and related to Hunter Biden, were made to hookers who were from Russia and Ukraine.

A number of the summary pages include the terms, “this is a known prostitution ring” and “human sex trafficking,” recalled Greene from the reports she viewed.

“There was an entire stack of papers and it was each transaction, each person, each LLC, Hunter Biden’s law firm, Hunter Biden himself, and multiple Biden family members — then it was all these prostitutes. And you can go through and it gives all the prostitutes’ names, addresses, birthdates, telephone numbers, their passports,” Greene stated.

“We need to talk to them, especially the ones from Russia and Ukraine. … We need to find out where they were with Hunter Biden. Did they go in the White House when (Joe Biden) was Vice President? We just need to know these things. Where they’ve been, what they know, what they’ve seen, what they’ve heard,” she added.

Greene further warned there was “an extreme danger” that a few women Hunter was involved with could have been spies and there are chances that sensitive information has been compromised, “especially given the fact that our country is funding a proxy war with Russian in Ukraine”.

WATCH | US: Probe into Hunter Biden laptop saga The lurid relationships of Hunter Biden with various prostitutes have been well-documented on his infamous laptop. As per media reports, Biden was paying thousands of dollars every night to high-end escorts at lux locations in the country.

The committee issued a statement about the investigation being carried out by Greene which is focused on sex trafficking.

"Congresswoman Greene is very concerned about the possibility that the women being paid for prostitution by the President's son who were foreign nationals were human trafficked. She plans to lead a probe to determine if in fact they were human trafficked and if the Biden family has tried to intimidate them or cover the story up," the statement read.