/‘Severe long-term consequences’: Iran’s Araghchi warns EU, NATO against supporting US-Israeli military actions

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (Sep 23) said that he warned the European Union and NATO officials against facilitating or supporting Israeli and US military actions in Gaza and Iran in meetings with European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas and other EU counterparts. Calling the US-Israeli campaign “war crimes,” he threatened the allies of “severe long-term consequences”. Araghchi also said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte should know by now that “groveling never satisfies a bully”.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “In meetings with @kajakallas and other EU counterparts, I warned of the severe long-term consequences of facilitating and supporting Israeli-U.S. war crimes, whether in Gaza or Iran.”

“That major folly aside, @SecGenNATO should know by now that grovelling never satisfies a bully,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His comments came in response to Rutte’s remarks on war in Iran. The NATO chief had said that more than 5,000 planes have taken off from European bases to support the US military operation Epic Fury against Iran since the strikes on February 28.

“You could argue that it would have been impossible to do Operation Epic Fury without having Europe as a power projection platform for the US,” he had said. “5,000 planes have taken off from European bases in support of Epic Fury since February 28th this year.”

Iran, US hold ‘constructive and promising’ talks

Araghchi’s warning came as Washington and Tehran held their first known high-level talks in months on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (Sep 22). US President Donald Trump said Iranian and American representatives met for three hours, with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner taking part alongside Araghchi. Witkoff said mediators had “shuttled between the two sides throughout the day” and described the discussions as “constructive and promising”.

Trump, however, struck a sharply different tone during his UN address, saying he was still weighing whether to reach a deal with Iran or “annihilate” the Islamic Republic.

“I have a big decision to make – will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country?” Trump said.

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival?”

Hormuz demands

Iranian state media reported that Tehran had laid out conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade, payment of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war on all resistance fronts.