Severe flooding, heavy rainfall triggers state of emergency in Bolivia

Bolivian capital La Paz is facing severe flooding because of heavy rainfall, which, as per a government document, has led authorities to declare a state of emergency. As per media reports, overflowing rivers have caused extensive damage to many houses over the weekend.

Attempts to prevent further damage

Bolivian President Luis Arce has committed to deploying heavy machinery and 3,000 troops to mitigate further damage, as outlined in the document.

On social media platform X, Arce expressed his deep concern for the situation and said, "We are deeply concerned by the difficult situation that our municipality in La Paz is going through."

"As the National Government we will intervene immediately, mobilizing technical and logistical resources. The CCREA (Joint Command for Response to Adverse Events), made up of the three forces: Army, Bolivian Air Force and Bolivian Navy, is prepared to deploy heavy machinery and around three thousand troops in the affected areas, along with Police personnel. Boliviana, EPSAS and the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense," he added in Spanish.

Nos encontramos profundamente consternados por la difícil situación que atraviesa nuestro municipio paceño. Por ello, informamos a la población que he contactado telefónicamente al Alcalde Iván Arias, para que convoque al Concejo Municipal y declaren Emergencia o Desastre en el… — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) March 10, 2024

The heavy rains, as per Reuters, have resulted in flooding in several neighbourhoods and isolated parts of the city by disrupting water, electricity, and roads.