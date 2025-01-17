Several protesters disrupted Wednesday's (January 15) Senate confirmation hearings for United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump's choices to join his cabinet.

According to American media reports, Wednesday was chock full of Senate hearings, including Pam Bondi for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state, John Ratcliffe for CIA chief, Sean Duffy for transportation secretary, Chris Wright for energy secretary, and Russel Vought for the office of management and budget.

Protesters from the group Code Pink disrupted the hearings of Rubio and Wright a handful of times.

'Rubio is a warhawk...'

A report by The Hill said that Code Pink members piled into Rubio's hearing against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters sat in three rows with their hands painted in red to symbolise the bloodshed.

Here's what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/WXJaWtFZsm — CODEPINK (@codepink) January 15, 2025

In a post on X, Code Pink said, "Peace activists say NO to Rubio for Secretary of State. He’s not a diplomat – he’s a warhawk."

The report by The Hill said that as Rubio discussed foreign policy during the hearing, a protester yelled in Spanish, sharing her opposition to sanctions on Latin American countries.

“I get bilingual protest,” Rubio joked after the outburst.

(With inputs from agencies)