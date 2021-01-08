Seven Nigerian men accused in UK of tanker 'hijack' to face no action

UK police on Friday said that seven Nigerian men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to hijack an oil tanker off the coast of southern England last year will face no further action.

According to police in the southern county of Hampshire, prosecutors made the decision following the emergence of "additional evidence" during the investigation.

"After additional maritime expert evidence came to light, we concluded there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and discontinued the case," prosecutor Sophie Stevens said in a statement released by police.

The men, who smuggled themselves aboard in the Nigerian city of Lagos, were found on the Nave Andromeda oil tanker. It sparked a special forces raid as the vessel passed near the Isle of Wight.

Police arrested them on suspicion of "seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force" after a mayday call from the 43,000-tonne tanker.

As per police, the seven will remain detained under immigration powers.

Two of the group had previously been charged and already appeared in court.

According to detectives, the men threatened the 22-member crew, forcing them to seek sanctuary in the ship's citadel, from where they raised the alarm.

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel, which was six miles (10 kilometres) off the Isle of Wight on England's south coast at the time, was eventually taken to the port of Southampton.

(Inputs from AFP)