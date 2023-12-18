Serbian parliamentary poll: President Vucic claims his SNS party has won elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said early Sunday (Dec 17) that his party- the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won the parliamentary election, extending the populist outfit's rule in the Balkan country. According to a report by the news agency AFP, President Vucic told reporters that his party would have an absolute majority in parliament with 127 seats, adding around 76 per cent of ballots had been counted.

AFP reported that even though the president was personally on the ballot in the parliamentary and local elections, the electoral battle was largely seen as a referendum on his government. "My job was to do everything in my power to secure an absolute majority in the parliament," he said.

Official results are yet to be announced later in the day, but Vucic appeared certain of his party's performance.

An expansion of presence for the ruling party

With Vucic's victory announcement, the SNS is hoping to expand its presence in the 250-seat parliament. AFP reported that in last year's election, the party secured just 120 seats, resulting in a coalition government.

During Sunday's election, the SNS still faced potentially hard-fought municipal races in the capital Belgrade, particularly from the loose coalition of opposition parties and candidates running under the Serbia Against Violence banner.

Serbia Against Violence was launched following back-to-back mass shootings in the country this year. The movement garnered mass anti-government protests over several months.

Speaking to the news agency, a candidate linked with the movement said, "We call on all political actors in Serbia and the international community not to remain silent in the face of this brutal robbery."

Oppn alleges irregularities in poll

On Sunday, another movement (Serbia Against Violence) leader Radomir Lazovic alleged numerous irregularities in the election citing "vote buying" and "falsification of signatures". "We may have had the dirtiest electoral process," Lazovic said.

AFP reported that posts on social media fuelled rumours that the government allowed unregistered voters from neighbouring Bosnia to cast ballots illegally. However, Ana Brnabic dismissed the claims.