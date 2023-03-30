Seoul claims North Korea executes people for South Korean videos, drugs: Report

Seoul said in a report on Thursday (March 30) that North Korea executes people for drugs, sharing South Korean media, and religious activities as it stifles its citizens' human rights and freedom.

South Korea's Unification Ministry has collated the report, basing the 450-page report on testimony and information gathered from 2017 to 2022 of over 500 North Koreans who fled from their homeland.

The ministry, which is responsible for handling inter-Korean affairs, said in the report: "North Korean citizens' right to life appears to be greatly threatened."

ALSO READ | Russian jihadist trades his weapons to open sushi restaurant in war-torn Syria

"Executions are widely carried out for acts that do not justify the death penalty, including drug crimes, distribution of South Korean videos, and religious and superstitious activities," it added.

News agency Reuters reported that the findings aligned with the United Nations investigations and reports from non-governmental organisations.

WATCH | Kim Jong-Un: Aim to defend North Korea against US and South Korea

The report sheds light upon the rights abuses in communities, prison camps, etc, including public executions, torture and arbitrary arrests. Meanwhile, North Korea rejects the criticism of its rights conditions.

The ministry also claimed that deaths and torture regularly occur in detention facilities and some people were summarily executed after being caught trying to cross the border.

South Korea aims to highlight the North's efforts of boosting nuclear and missile arsenals, instead of improving the living conditions of common people.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE