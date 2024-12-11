Kabul, Afghanistan

Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for refugees and repatriation, has been killed in a bombing in Kabul on Wednesday (Dec 11), reports suggest. Khalil, a key member of the powerful Haqqani network, died following an explosion that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital.

Explosion hits Refugee ministry

According to sources, a suicide attack occurred early in the day at the refugee ministry where Haqqani was present. The attacker, reportedly a refugee seeking papers and assistance, detonated himself as Khalil passed through the corridor of the ministry post-lunch. Casualties, though unconfirmed, are believed to be significant.

Khalil Haqqani and the Haqqani network

Khalil was a senior member of the Haqqani family, one of the most influential factions within the Taliban. He was the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's interior minister and a prominent leader. The Haqqani network has long been associated with violence and militant operations, and the family holds significant influence within the Taliban government.

Khalil Haqqani has been managing the ongoing refugee crisis in Afghanistan, dealing with large numbers of displaced people. His role in handling the refugee situation had put him at the forefront of Taliban governance, making his death a significant blow to the group.

Impact on Taliban leadership

Haqqani's death marks a significant loss for the Taliban, especially given his family's stronghold within the group's leadership. The bombing adds to growing concerns over the security situation in Kabul and across Afghanistan, as the Taliban continues to struggle with internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies)