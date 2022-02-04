Security breach reported near Pentagon in US. But no need to worry  

A security breach has been reported near Pentagon in the US. Well, there is nothing to worry about as it was a hen.

It was actually caught ‘snooping’ around a security area at the Pentagon this week.

The chicken, which has brown feathers and a red comb and wattles, was found running loose near the US Department of Defense headquarters on the outskirts of Washington DC early on Monday morning, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia told on social media.

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the local animal welfare organisation said.

It was taken into custody by one of the organisation’s employees.

Apparently, the answer to "why did the chicken cross the road" is to get to the Pentagon?! This chicken was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon (we're not kidding) and our officers picked her up. Now we need a name for her - suggestions welcomed! pic.twitter.com/6RmMSjNKnU — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) January 31, 2022 ×

In an email, Chelsea Jones, spokesperson for the organisation, said that she can’t reveal the location where the bird was spotted.

“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found. We can only say it was at a security checkpoint,” Jones said.

Our officers have chosen the name Henny Penny for our #pentagonchicken, and she will be going to live at a local animal sanctuary very soon! https://t.co/qQ7kfYkocM pic.twitter.com/31gugYE4tR — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) February 1, 2022 ×

It’s still unclear where the Rhode Island red chicken came from or how it got to the Pentagon.

The bird was “sweet” and “nervous”, Jones described.

(With inputs from agencies)