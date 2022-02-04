Top pics: How US raided ISIS leader's compound in northern Syria

Al-Qurayshi caused the explosion killing himself and multiple family members, according to the US Defense Department.

ISIS terrorist Al-Qurayshi blows himself up

The compound housing ISIS terrorist Al-Qurayshi in northwest Syria prior to a raid executed by US forces (top) and the same compound (bottom) after the raid.

How it unfolded

By early December US intelligence was certain: the man occupying the top floor of a nondescript house in Atme, northern Syria -- who never left the premises, emerging only to bathe on the roof -- was the head of the Islamic State group.

In the White House Situation Room, a table-top model of the house was set up, and President Joe Biden was briefed on his options to neutralise Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, one of America's most wanted jihadist targets.

US officials say they could have easily killed Qurashi -- whose location they had narrowed down last year before pinpointing it -- with a precision missile.

