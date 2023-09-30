Scotland: Train crash involving iconic ‘Flying Scotsman’ injures two in Highlands

Several people were reported injured after two trains collided in the Highlands of Scotland on Friday (Sep 29). The accident involved the famous Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman. It happened at 6:15 pm local time at the Aviemore Station.

The collision happened at “slow speed,” police said. Two people were rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, who sustained minor injuries. Others were being treated at the station itself.

‘Shunting incident’

Hospitality company Belmond in a statement described the collision as a “shunting incident”.

“We can confirm that on Friday September 29 … a shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway,” the statement said.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion,” it added.

Rescue services at the scene

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) rushed eight appliances to the accident site to help rescue and treat the injured.

Officials were yet to identify the cause of the accident.

The Scottish Greens transport spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “It is too early to know what has caused this incident, but clearly a full investigation will have to take place.”

“From reports it appears this has been on the heritage track, the Strathspey Railway line, involving the Flying Scotsman and that nearby services on the main line have been temporarily impacted to allow emergency efforts to continue,” he added.

About iconic ‘Flying Scotsman’

The Flying Scotsman is a world-renowned steam locomotive, celebrated for its historic significance and iconic status.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), it quickly earned fame as the first locomotive to achieve a verified speed of 100 miles per hour, symbolising the pinnacle of steam-powered engineering.

Its striking apple green livery and elegant design captured the public's attention. Throughout its storied history, the Flying Scotsman served as the flagship of British steam railways, running the prestigious London to Edinburgh route. Today, it remains a beloved symbol of rail heritage, drawing crowds wherever it steams along its tracks.