/Saudi intercepts drone over Ras Tanura as Iran conflict intensifies

On Wednesday (March 4), the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that it had intercepted a drone attack targeting the Ras Tanura refinery. This marks the second strike on the massive Gulf Coast energy complex this week, following an earlier hit on the facility. In a statement, the ministry said, "Initial estimates indicate that the attack was carried out by a drone and did not result in any damage.”

Operations at the Ras Tanura refinery were partially suspended on Monday after an attack ignited a fire at the facility. Located on Saudi Arabia’s eastern Gulf coast, the complex is a critical pillar of the Kingdom’s energy sector and stands as one of the largest refineries in the Middle East.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



With a massive processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, any disruption to the site has significant implications for global energy markets. Gulf nations have pointed the finger at Tehran for this and other strikes on regional energy infrastructure, citing a surge in Iranian barrages following the large-scale U.S. and Israeli air campaign against Iran.

Following the joint US-Israel military action that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge his death. The country has gone all guns blazing at its neighbours. UAE also was in the line of fire. The country has gone all guns blazing at its neighbours. Speaking to the news outlet Sky News, Anwar Gargash, the president's advisor to the UAE President, highlighted how Tehran’s position lacks clarity and a rational vision. He also characterised the attacks as blatant and irresponsible.