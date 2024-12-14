Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is set to experience a significant drop in temperatures this weekend, with the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) predicting that some regions will see temperatures as low as -3°C.

The cold wave is expected to affect large parts of the country from Sunday (Dec 15) through Tuesday (Dec 17).

Areas facing severe cold

According to NCM spokesperson Hussain Al Qahtani, the cold air mass will primarily impact the northern and central regions, including Tabuk, Al Jawf, Northern Borders, Hail, and the northern parts of the Eastern Province. These areas are likely to experience temperatures ranging between 0°C and -3°C.

Strong winds and dust storms expected

Along with the plummeting temperatures, the cold snap will bring strong winds, leading to dust storms across the affected regions. Mecca and Medina, including the country’s coastal areas, may also experience dusty conditions, reducing visibility, particularly during the day on Sunday and Monday.

Cold weather extends to other regions

By Monday and Tuesday, the cold weather is forecast to spread further south, affecting Al Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province. In these areas, temperatures may range from 2°C to 5°C, accompanied by strong winds and dust storms.

As the cold snap approaches, Saudi Arabia’s residents are being reminded to stay vigilant and prepared for the extreme weather conditions.

Public safety measures

The National Centre for Meteorology has urged residents to stay informed through weather updates and take appropriate precautions. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors when possible during peak dust storm conditions and to dress warmly to protect against the cold.

