South Korean protestors erupted in joy Saturday (Dec 14) after it was announced that lawmakers in the National Assembly had voted in favour of the impeachment process. A total of 204 votes were cast in favour of the motion whereas 85 lawmakers voted against it. According to estimates by Seoul police, over 200,000 demonstrators had assembled in front of the parliament to press the lawmakers to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from power, who had plunged the East Asian democracy and key US ally into chaos by declaring the emergency martial law last week.

As soon as the results of the vote were out, people were seen celebrating to ‘Into The New World’ by Girls’ Generation on the streets.

Although suspended, Yoon remains in office. South Korean Constitutional Court will decide whether to remove him sometime in the next six months.

What happens next?

Yoon now stands suspended from office as South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to uphold his removal. In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will step in as the nation's interim president.

The court has 180 days to either clear or block the vote. The court currently has only six judges, which means their decision must be unanimous. 

If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will only be the country's second president to be impeached. 

(With inputs from agencies)