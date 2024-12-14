Seoul

South Korean protestors erupted in joy Saturday (Dec 14) after it was announced that lawmakers in the National Assembly had voted in favour of the impeachment process. A total of 204 votes were cast in favour of the motion whereas 85 lawmakers voted against it. According to estimates by Seoul police, over 200,000 demonstrators had assembled in front of the parliament to press the lawmakers to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from power, who had plunged the East Asian democracy and key US ally into chaos by declaring the emergency martial law last week.

As soon as the results of the vote were out, people were seen celebrating to ‘Into The New World’ by Girls’ Generation on the streets.

Massive Crowd Takes Over Seoul Streets! South Koreans celebrate the National Assembly's vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol by singing ‘Into The New World’ by Girls’ Generation—a powerful anthem of hope and change. A moment of unity and transformation! ??✨#IntoTheNewWorld… pic.twitter.com/QpUnkB29pI — राष्ट्रीय जनसंवाद | Rastriya Jansamvad (@Rastriyajansamv) December 14, 2024 ×

?#BREAKING: South Korea Erupts in Celebration! ? Thousands of people are flooding the streets of Seoul, waving K-pop light sticks and cheering, as they celebrate the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol! ?#SouthKorea #YoonSukYeol@RawsGlobal pic.twitter.com/Rxzp6smmKO — Trendo News (@NewsTrendo) December 14, 2024 ×

South Koreans celebrate in Seoul after the National Assembly impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law pic.twitter.com/asVpkyTUgj — The Eastleigh Voice (@Eastleighvoice) December 14, 2024 ×

Although suspended, Yoon remains in office. South Korean Constitutional Court will decide whether to remove him sometime in the next six months.

What happens next?

Yoon now stands suspended from office as South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to uphold his removal. In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will step in as the nation's interim president.

The court has 180 days to either clear or block the vote. The court currently has only six judges, which means their decision must be unanimous.

If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will only be the country's second president to be impeached.

