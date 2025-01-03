Sara Sharif's father, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting and killing his 10-year-old daughter was attacked in his prison cell inmates and "had his neck slashed with tuna can lid". Police said that two inmates were sickened after knowing his crime and attacked Urfan Shjarif in his cell on New Year's Day at a jail in South London. He survived the attack but was left in critical condition just two weeks after his sentence.

The attackers reportedly said that the attack "couldn't have happened to a more deserving guy".

The Prison Service and the Metropolitan Police confirmed the attack but denied commenting any further saying that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

As per the Daily Mail, a prison source said, "Urfan was sliced up badly in his cell by two others who rushed in. It was planned and they used a makeshift weapon, made from the lid of a tin of tuna. He was sliced in the neck and face, and is still in healthcare and in a very bad way."

The source further quoted saying, "He was lucky to survive, has had to have stitches and will have scars as a permanent reminder of the attack. The guards tried to keep him safe because he obviously had a target on his back after the case was such big news. Something like this was always on the cards, and an attack was probably only a matter of time."

"Inmates were not happy he is in there with them and, although the other prisoners are in for heinous crimes, a lot of them don't like people who attack children. A lot of them are saying how it couldn't have happened to a more deserving guy," Daily Mial quoted a prison source as saying.

