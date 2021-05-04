'Sanctuary city' in Texas bans abortions, allows action against doctors practicing it

A city in Texas has banned almost all abortions. Now, the Texas legislature is considering formalising a law which would prohibit all abortions in Lubbock, even as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Such “sanctuary cities” have been emerging in Texas recently in areas where the majority still oppose abortion rights for women. Lubbock, Texas is home to 260,000 people is the second city in Texas to ban abortions in the last two years.

The votes were on May 1, whereby 63 per cent supported banning abortion in the city, as per data from the county’s elections office. The voter turnout was roughly 22.6 per cent and once the complete tally is complete, the measure will take effect.

Now, all abortions in the city remain banned, except ones that may endanger the lives of pregnant women. In addition, the law allows women who get abortions to sue the provider or those who assisted with the process, Reuters reported.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the measure unconstitutional and harmful to the health of women. The ACLU has also sued multiple such “sanctuary cities” in Texas.

A woman’s right to pursue abortion through the first trimester has remained protected in the US since 1973 after a Supreme Court ruling. If the 1973 is overturned, it would states and cities to decide on abortion laws across the United States.

In March 2021, Texas Senate approved five bills that restriction abortion. One of those could ban abortion as soon as heartbeat is detected in the foetus, which is as early as the first six weeks in many pregnancies. Now, the Texas House will assess the measures.

