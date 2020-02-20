Samsung smartphone receive mysterious '1' notification; company says it was mistake

Samsung Galaxy phone users worldwide received a mysterious notification on Wednesday on their phone from the company's My Mobile app. The alert, which several users reported on social media, simply reads "1" with another "1" written in the text area.

Hours later, the company explained that it was sent by mistake while it was conducting an internal test.

Several users tapped on alert which took them nowhere. It only closed the notification shade.

The mysterious notification immediately made people freak out as Samsung's Find My Mobile service allows owners of Samsung devices to remotely locate or lock their device.

The app also lets users back up data stored on the devices to Samsung Cloud, delete local data, and block access to Samsung Pay. Guess the panic was justified.

Freaking hell! I've changed all my passwords before reading this!!! — Lize Testa (@LizeTesta) February 20, 2020 ×

Dear Samsung,



I got your confession letter but unfortunately, I'm going to have to decline your offer of 1 date as I have a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/hqUCwGxkSY — Ty, Northern Lights CEO (@trxnslunar) February 20, 2020 ×