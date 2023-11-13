Samantha Woll Murder: Police releases suspect after 72 hours of arrest without filing charges

Detroit Police released a suspect, taken into custody in connection with the murder of synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Cops arrested the man on Tuesday (Nov 7) in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported. However, after 72 hours in custody, they released the suspect, a lawyer named Allison Kriger told AP. They have also not filed any charges against him.

According to the reports, the suspect was close to Samantha. He even attended her funeral after her murder.

After the suspect's arrest, the police refused to name the suspect, saying they would release additional information "at the appropriate time." Detroit Police Chief James White told the New York Post, "While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case." He added, "The investigation details will remain confidential to ensure the integrity of steps that remain."

Murder of Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll, 40, was the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. On Saturday (Oct 21), Samantha was found dead outside her Detroit home a few hours after returning from the wedding. However, authorities believe the attack happened inside the house.

Samantha lived at Lafayette Park, a neighbourhood east of downtown, in Detroit, Michigan. The police found her dead at her house after they responded to a 911 call about a person who was unresponsive early in the morning. They were informed that she attended a wedding the night before her murder and left around 12:30 am GMT. The investigators believe Samantha was stabbed inside the house, following which she stumbled outside.

She had also worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. Woll also participated in the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The stabbing of Samantha Woll has sparked speculation that it might be a result of enmity over the Israel-Hamas war.

However, Chief James White stated that there was no evidence that Samantha's murder was a hate crime. "We believe that this particular incident was not motivated by antisemitism and that this suspect acted alone," he told reporters at a press conference held two days after the murder. At the time, investigators said the probe was at the initial stage, and they did not have a suspect to name.

