ugc_banner

Rwanda: More than 100 killed due to heavy rain, floods

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: May 03, 2023, 09:55 PM IST

East Africa often suffers from flooding and landslides during the rainy season. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), at least 115 people have been killed due to heavy rain, floods in Rwanda. The RBA said that floodwaters were still rising, threatening more lives. 

At least 115 people have been killed due to heavy rain and flooding in northern and western Rwanda, the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) said on Wednesday (May 3). The RBA said that floodwaters were still rising, causing a threat to more lives. Visuals shared by the agency showed muddy water flowing swiftly down an inundated road and destroyed houses. 

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, François Habitegeko, Governor of Rwanda's Western Province, said the main priority was to reach every house that had been damaged to ensure authorities can rescue any person who might be trapped. Habitegeko said that some people were rescued and hospitalised, but did not mention the figure. 

The governor also said that the hardest-hit districts in the Western Province were Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Rubavu and Ngororero. 

×

On Wednesday, Rwandan Minister in charge of Emergency Management Marie Solange Kayisire said that relief efforts began immediately, including helping to bury victims of the disaster and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed. 

Kayisire called on residents to increase patrols, especially at night, so people could be moved to safer ground when it rains heavily.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Uganda, six people died in the west of the country when landslides struck their homes after days of torrential rain, according to the local Red Cross.

East Africa often suffers from flooding and landslides during the rainy season. 

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change -- and Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, is bearing the brunt.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Russia calls US 'mastermind' of drone attack in Kremlin

Putin must be sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine, enraged Zelensky tells ICC

Google, Meta threaten to withdraw news access if Online News Act becomes law