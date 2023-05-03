Rwanda: More than 100 killed due to heavy rain, floods

At least 115 people have been killed due to heavy rain and flooding in northern and western Rwanda, the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) said on Wednesday (May 3). The RBA said that floodwaters were still rising, causing a threat to more lives. Visuals shared by the agency showed muddy water flowing swiftly down an inundated road and destroyed houses.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, François Habitegeko, Governor of Rwanda's Western Province, said the main priority was to reach every house that had been damaged to ensure authorities can rescue any person who might be trapped. Habitegeko said that some people were rescued and hospitalised, but did not mention the figure.

The governor also said that the hardest-hit districts in the Western Province were Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Rubavu and Ngororero. 🚨UPDATE



115 people have been confirmed dead in Western and Northern Provinces following the heavy rains and floods last night, and the death toll is still increasing. #RBANews pic.twitter.com/6C89ubXnXk — Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) May 3, 2023 × On Wednesday, Rwandan Minister in charge of Emergency Management Marie Solange Kayisire said that relief efforts began immediately, including helping to bury victims of the disaster and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed.

Kayisire called on residents to increase patrols, especially at night, so people could be moved to safer ground when it rains heavily.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Uganda, six people died in the west of the country when landslides struck their homes after days of torrential rain, according to the local Red Cross.

East Africa often suffers from flooding and landslides during the rainy season.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change -- and Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, is bearing the brunt.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE