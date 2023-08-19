Russia's Luna-25 encounters glitch in pre-moon landing move

Russian space agency Roscosmos reported that an "emergency" situation arose during a maneuver executed by Russia's Luna-25 probe as it prepared for its Moon landing. This unforeseen event occurred during a crucial thrust operation aimed at transferring the probe onto its pre-landing orbit.

Earlier in the week, Russia marked a significant milestone with the successful placement of its Luna-25 lander into the Moon's orbit. This mission is particularly noteworthy as it represents Russia's first lunar mission in nearly half a century. The launch took place from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, as reported by AFP.

Landing uncertainty

Roscosmos has not specified whether this unexpected incident will affect the scheduled landing, which is currently set to occur on Monday, in the vicinity north of the Boguslawsky crater located on the lunar south pole.

Risk and uncertainty in lunar missions

In June, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov conveyed to President Vladimir Putin the inherent risks associated with lunar missions. These missions carry an estimated success probability of around 70 percent, underlining the complex and challenging nature of lunar exploration.

The Luna-25 probe is slated to remain on the Moon for an entire year, during which it will undertake the crucial tasks of collecting samples and conducting soil analysis. Cameras installed on the lander have already captured distant images of both Earth and the Moon from space.

Russia's lunar aspirations

This mission aligns with Russia's broader ambition to revive and expand upon the pioneering achievements of the Soviet Union's space program. This aspiration comes at a time when the future of Russia's longstanding space cooperation with Western nations appears uncertain due to geopolitical tensions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has expressed its determination to forge ahead with its lunar plans, independent of Western cooperation. This resolve is evident as the European Space Agency announced its decision not to engage in joint missions with Moscow, citing concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The incident during the Luna-25 mission underscores the inherent challenges and uncertainties associated with lunar exploration, as nations worldwide strive to unlock the mysteries of Earth's celestial neighbour while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics on our own planet.

