Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow on Thursday (December 19). Known for covering various issues during these marathon events, Putin spoke on the economy, and the war in Ukraine.

Talking about US-president elect Donald Trump, Putin said that he hasn't spoken to him in over four years and is not sure when he will meet or speak with him next. "I am ready to meet him if he wants it," he said.

Addressing a question about Syria's former president, Bashar al-Assad, Putin said that he hasn't "seen President Assad yet" - but plans to do so. "And I will have a conversation with him. We're adults. We understand," Putin said.

Russia’s economy remains a focus

Putin began by discussing the state of the Russian economy, saying, "Everything stands and falls with the economy." Despite inflation running at 9.3%, he claimed the Russian economy is performing well, pointing to growth in wages and real disposable income.

However, he acknowledged challenges, with inflation being a major concern. "Inflation, however, is a worrying sign," he said, though he described the situation overall as "stable." He also mentioned that the unemployment rate was record-low at 2.3%.

When asked how the economy continues to function amid challenges, Putin said, "When everything is stable, we are bored, but when something major happens, when bullets are flying around — we are scared."

Putin on the war in Ukraine: “Victory is nearer”

On the war in Ukraine, referred to by the Kremlin as a "special military operation", Putin was asked if victory was closer. In response, he had two individuals hold up a banner behind him, reportedly signed by a Russian marine brigade.

He said that the situation in Ukraine is "changing drastically" and claimed Russian forces are "regaining territory" daily. "Warfare is complicated," he said, "but we are getting closer to solving our primary tasks of the special operation."

Putin said he could not predict when his forces would regain full control of the western Kursk region, the area where Ukraine launched a shock offensive in August. "We will absolutely kick them out. Absolutely. It can't be any other way. But the question of a specific date, I'm sorry, I cannot say right now," he said.

Putin also addressed questions from the audience regarding the rebuilding of areas affected by fighting. Viewers asked when the region (Kursk) would be "liberated," when residents could return, and whether infrastructure and homes would be reconstructed.

"It makes no military sense for Ukraine to enter the Kursk region," he said, adding, "For sure, we will get rid of them." However, he avoided giving a specific timeline, adding that announcing a date could pressure troops to take unnecessary risks.

He told the audience that once the situation stabilises, all infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, and roads, would be rebuilt. "There is no shadow of a doubt about it," Putin said, adding that citizens who lost homes during the fighting would receive compensation.

