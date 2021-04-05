Russian President Putin approves legislation allowing him to serve two more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 68, on Monday approved a legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms.

Putin who has been in power for over two decades can stay until 2036, according to the new law. The Russian president had proposed the changes last year as part of his constitutional reforms agenda.

In the new legislation, Putin can contest the presidential elections again after his current and second consecutive term expires in 2024.

Putin was first elected president in 2000 and has served two consecutive four-year terms. In 2008, his place was taken by his close ally Dmitry Medvedev after Putin had served two consecutive terms as president.

During his tenure, Medvedev had signed on legislation that allowed extending terms to six years starting with the next president after which Putin returned to power in 2012 and then won the re-election in 2018.

Russian lawmakers last month had approved legislation allowing Putin to serve to hold office for two additional terms.